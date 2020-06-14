Funnel cloud seen in Damascus

The National Weather Service confirmed a funnel cloud near Damascus at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

At around 6:30 p.m., according to a tweet from NWS Portland, a funnel cloud and possible tornado was seen in the sky in Damascus.

There has been no word on whether this is an official tornado but in a video retweeted by NWS Portland, the cloud can be seen swirling and funneling down.

One viewer reported that the incident knocked over a tree in his yard onto some trees.