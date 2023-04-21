Funeral service for Nyssa officer set for Saturday morning

Officer Joseph Johnson will be honored in Eastern Oregon with a service at Nyssa High School. He was shot and killed on April 15 after pulling over a suspect.

NYSSA, Ore. — Funeral services for the late Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson will take place on Saturday morning. Johnson will be honored at 11 a.m. MT/10 a.m. PT in the Nyssa High School gymnasium.

Johnson lived in Ontario, Oregon, and worked as a mental health officer at the Oregon Department of Corrections. He served as a reserve officer in his free time and died in the line of duty on the night of Saturday, April 15.

He was 43. Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou described Johnson as someone who exemplified honor, integrity and service.

KTVB will stream Saturday's services for Cpl. Johnson on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, the KTVB YouTube channel and on the KTVB mobile app.

The funeral service for Nyssa Police Officer Joe Johnson is this Saturday. His family wants you all to know you are invited to honor him, and his life. Posted by Maggie O'Mara on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

According to Oregon State Police, Johnson had pulled over a man suspected of damaging property and threatening people at a house in Nyssa on April 15 when the suspect, identified as Rene Castro, started shooting while Johnson was still in his car. Goldthorpe said Johnson died before first responders arrived.

OSP SWAT team members took Castro into custody Monday morning in Ontario after members of that team as well as the FBI, Ontario Police, Malheur County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies surrounded a home.

"Words simply don't seem adequate to describe the relief spreading through the community, mixed with the continued deep grief at the loss of a dedicated public servant," Goldthorpe said Monday after Castro's arrest.

Castro appeared in court Tuesday afternoon through a video link. The Malheur County DA is charging him with five counts: Aggravated murder, first-degree murder, unlawful use of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and fleeing or attempting to flee a police officer.

Bail was set at $1 million on those charges, but because Castro is on probation for a prior offense, he will remain in jail without bail.

Anyone who wants to donate to support the Johnson family can do so through the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. All donations made the to foundation during this time will be given directly to the Johnson family.

Oregon State Police said donations can be made in person at any US Bank location, or online at www.oregonfallenbadge.com. To donate, click on the "Support Us!" tab on the foundation's website, which is available by clicking here.

