Public invited to funeral for pregnant woman killed in Belltown shooting

Eina Kwon, 34, and Sung Kwon were shot at random while waiting at a traffic light in their car, just blocks from their restaurant.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The family of Eina Kwon, the pregnant woman shot and killed in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood on June 13, has invited the public to her funeral on Friday, June 23.

Kwon's funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home.

Meanwhile, a memorial continues to grow outside Aburiya Bento House, the restaurant she owned with her husband, Sung Kwon. On Thursday, people Kwon never met mourned her death.

"I stood here and cried for, like, ten minutes," Belltown resident Cynthia Askew said.

"I am emotional. How can you not be? You look at the family, their hopes and dreams are gone like that," she added.

Eina Kwon, 34, and Sung Kwon were shot at random while waiting at a traffic light in their car, just blocks from their restaurant. Surveillance video shows the suspected shooter, Cordell Maurice Goosby, running up to their car and firing multiple rounds into the driver's side window. Goosby then ran, before being arrested.

Goosby, 30, was charged June 16 with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. Additional charges may be added, according to the King County Prosecutor's Office.

Eina Kwon was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Eina and Sung Kwon were taken to Harborview Medical Center. Eina was rushed into surgery and her baby was emergently delivered. Both Eina and her baby girl died. Sung, who was shot multiple times in his left arm, survived.

The gun Goosby allegedly used was stolen during a burglary.