PORTLAND, Ore. — The man shot by Portland police officers Friday evening at a Starbucks outside a Northeast Portland Fred Meyer was armed with a replica gun, police said Monday.

Police reported over the weekend that the suspect, identified as Ryan J. Beisley, is a federal fugitive wanted for escape. On Monday police said that, according to witness interviews and video evidence, Beisley allegedly pointed the replica gun at officers before he was shot during Friday's altercation.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a man yelling at Starbucks employees from behind the counter. The caller told police the suspect seemed drunk and no weapons were seen.

Portland police said employees were hiding in a back room and the suspect was attempting to get inside when officers arrived at the Fred Meyer Starbucks, located at 3030 Northeast Weidler Street.

The suspect then took out a replica gun and officers fired at him while he was inside the Starbucks, then fired at him again outside. He was taken to a hospital and released on Saturday. Beisley was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a United States Marshal hold.

Four Portland police officers fired at Beisley. They were placed on administrative leave, per bureau policy. They were identified as officer John Shadron, a 19-year-veteran of the bureau; officer John Sapper, a 9-year-veteran; and officers Lucas Brostean and Dustin Lauitzon, both 2-year veterans.

An investigation is ongoing. On Monday, Portland police said all four officers had completed their administrative investigative interviews.

"I am dedicated to responsible transparency, which protects the integrity of the administrative and criminal investigations in all reviews of bureau members' use of force," said Portland Police Bureau Chief Danielle Outlaw. "Now that the Internal Affairs Division has finished its interviews, the Bureau is able to release this additional information about the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696, Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503-823-0991, Todd.Gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.