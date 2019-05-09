PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 100 people showed up at a vigil Wednesday night to remember a woman killed while riding a motor scooter.

"I'll miss her greatly," Julie Tanner said.

Tanner is a longtime friend of Susan Bartlett. The 66-year-old Bartlett was killed while riding a motor scooter near Northeast 40th and Tillamook. Authorities say a driver pulled in front of her leading to a head-on crash. Bartlett’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but she died in surgery. The driver of the SUV was cited for improperly executing a left turn.

"I don’t think she’d be focused on the punishment of the person who turned," Tanner said. "Her focus would be to not let this happen to anyone else."

Bartlett is remembered as a unique and loving woman. She volunteered at KBOO radio and sang in two choirs.

"This is a tragedy for not just myself but everybody who knew her and everyone she had yet to know," Tanner said.

More than 100 people who knew Bartlett gathered at the intersection of Northeast 40th and Tillamook on Wednesday night. Many of them rode motor scooters from the Saint Johns neighborhood. They told stories about Bartlett and urged people behind the wheel to drive mindfully.

