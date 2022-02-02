Friends remember former Portland mayor Bud Clark

Clark, one of the biggest personalities in the history of Portland politics, passed away Tuesday at the ages of 90.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Many friends and colleagues remember Bud Clark as more than just the former mayor of Portland.

Clark, one of the biggest personalities in the history of Portland politics, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 90. He served two terms as mayor from 1985 to 1992.

Thomas Lauderdale, a member of the Portland band Pink Martini, was a high school volunteer in Clark’s office in 1986. He once held the title of "junior mayor" and even thought about having his own career in politics after working for Clark.

“I really thought I wanted to go into politics and his office was an incredible place to be,” said Lauderdale.

He said Clark also helped him get into Harvard.

Many remember Clark for his “Expose Yourself to Art” poster that made national headlines. It shows him appearing to flash a bronze statue. But it was actually Clark’s wife who exposed him to art.

“His wife Sigrid was a violinist in the Oregon Symphony so every week, the mayor was in Arlene Schnitzer concert hall watching the symphony,” said Lauderdale.

Those close to Clark, like his former press secretary Chuck Duffy, remember why they believed he could get elected.

Duffy said Clark quickly learned how to run a city and let people know who was in charge, even if it came to letting the head of police go.

He recalled a story about how Clark had breakfast with then-Portland police chief Jim Davis and the two got into an argument about an upcoming audit at the Portland Police Bureau that Davis didn’t want to happen.

“Davis kept saying no and finally Davis said, 'Read my lips. No.' And Bud said, 'Read my lips. You’re fired,' and he fired him right in the restaurant,” said Duffy.