'She shouldn't be gone' | Best friend of DoorDash driver killed in suspected street racing crash shares heartbreak, memories

Julie Skeen, 55, died after a crash in Southeast Portland last Thursday. A suspected street racing vehicle hit her car as she was turning onto Powell Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Friends and loved ones are continuing to mourn the deaths of three people killed after a crash in Southeast Portland last week. Police believe the wreck was the result of street racing, but one of the victims was not a part of it.

Julie Skeen, 55, was working for a food delivery service that night. According to her friends, it was one of a couple jobs she did to make ends meet. They told KGW Skeen was in the car with her husband, almost done with work for the night, when another driver slammed into her car.

"You didn't meet a nicer or more genuine person. You just didn't," said Skeen's best friend, Jodi King. "I don't know what life looks like without Julie. I really don't. My life is forever alerted after this."

King told KGW she's known Skeen for more than 40 years. She met her when she was 14 and had just moved to Rainier, Oregon. The two lived across the street from one another.

"We were supposed to grow old together, and be the two crazy old ladies," she said. "That was our plan."

Police identified Skeen as one of three people killed after the wreck at the intersection of Southeast Powell Boulevard and 63rd Avenue last Thursday night, around 9:30 p.m. Skeen was turning her Lexus onto Powell when her driver's side was struck by a BMW, allegedly street racing another car eastbound.

Officers say 18-year-old twins Hannah and Grace Fetters, the driver and passenger of the BMW, died at the scene. Skeen died not long after, at the hospital. The other car participating in the suspected street race was not involved in the crash.

"There were some factors that shouldn't have happened," said King. "If those factors wouldn't have happened, she would still be here with us and we wouldn't be going through this right now."

"She was doing DoorDash to make ends meet," she added, "and her husband went with her for every single one of them. It was the last thing she was doing for the night."

Police said the passenger in the Lexus was treated for serious injuries. King confirmed that passenger was Skeen's husband.

"I know he had some great injuries, a broken sternum," she said, "and when you're trying to heal from all that at the same time that you just lost your wife… She was a great caregiver. Julie took care of everybody and she took care of Justin, you know."

King said she wants people to know what a bright light her best friend was: how caring, how funny, and how loyal.

"The world is not going to be right without her," she said, "They lost a huge, huge heart in this world. She shouldn't be gone."