PORTLAND, Ore. — The night's sky saw a rare treat on Friday the 13th as a full moon appeared throughout the United States.

This year, the September full Moon is known as the Harvest Moon, because it's the full Moon occurring closest to the autumnal equinox, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

We asked for your photos of the full moon, and despite cloudy skies you delivered!

The moon will appear full through Sunday morning, according to NASA.

The next full moon on Friday the 13th won't appear in the Pacific time zone until 2049!