PORTLAND, Ore. — February may end with another day of scattered snow showers in the Portland metro area.

KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino said snow showers rolling from the coast could reach the valley overnight. He said there may be some half-inch accumulations for areas above 500 feet. Check the latest forecast here

"These showers will be spotty and random, not the widespread snowfall of [Tuesday] night," Zaffino said.

Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight and could lead to some icy roads in the morning.

Snow showers will turn to rain showers by the afternoon, according to Zaffino. Highs will creep back into the low 40s.

Zaffino said there is another chance of spotty, random snow showers on Friday, but after that the Portland area is in for a dry weekend.

Snow fell in the Portland area earlier this week, with accumulations ranging from a trace to a couple inches, shutting down a stretch of Northwest Germantown Road and causing several rollovers and crashes.

In Junction City, some school principals had a lot of fun with their snow day announcements, creating videos that included a spot-on parody of The Sounds of Silence and short re-imaginings of Piano Man and Another One Bites the Dust.

