Portland offering free legal services to low-income tenants facing eviction

If you qualify, you can reach out for these free legal services as soon as you are served a notice of eviction.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Housing Bureau, in partnership with the Oregon Law Center and Portland Community College’s Clear Clinic, is offering free legal support for low-income tenants facing eviction.



Tenants can seek legal services as soon as they receive a notice of termination and do not need to wait until an eviction case is filed.



Tenants must meet the following criteria to qualify for the Eviction Legal Defense Program:

You must rent a unit within Portland City limits. You can verify by using this map.

You must be low-income (80% Area Median Income or below)

You can estimate that using this calculator You must be facing eviction. One of the following applies to you:

* You have received a termination notice that has not yet been filed in court, or

* You have received notice about the pending loss of your housing subsidy, or

* You have an eviction court case

If you qualify and need assistance you can call 888-585-9638 or email evictiondefense@oregonlawcenter.org

There are currently Safe Harbor Protections under SB 891 for tenants who have applied for emergency rental assistance.

The deadline to apply for federal assistance from the state has closed but anyone waiting on a decision on their application cannot be evicted for nonpayment so long as paperwork has been provided to their landlord. That protection extends through July 1, 2022.