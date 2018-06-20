PORTLAND, Ore. — Got a kid at home complaining about being bored because there's nothing to do this summer? Consider a trip to the golf course.

Starting June 25, kids up to age 17 can play golf for free on Mondays from sunrise until 3 p.m. The program, offered by Portland Parks & Recreation, is being offered at two Portland golf courses and will last until school starts up again.

The participating courses are Colwood Golf Center, located at 7313 Northeast Columbia Boulevard, and Eastmoreland Golf Course, located at 2425 Southeast Bybee Boulevard.

Clubs are included for kids to use during their free rounds. No reservations are necessary. Tee times are provided on a walk-up basis, based on availability.

Children 9 or younger need an adult companion to play.

For more information, please call Colwood Golf Center at 503-254-5515 or Eastmoreland Golf Course at 503-775-2900.

