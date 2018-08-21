Fred Meyer violated Oregon bottle deposit law, a lawsuit says – The stores, a subsidiary of Kroger, charged customers a 10 cent deposit for cardboard orange juice containers and other items that are exempt from the recycling fee, the suit alleges. Fred Meyer said they do not comment on pending litigation, but said they fix mistakes.

Read More >

One year later: The Great American Eclipse in Oregon – The first eclipse in Oregon in 38 years was one of the most hyped events in state history. Let’s look back with photos and videos at the mesmerizing spectacle that captivated the state on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.

Read More >

Rollins, Michael

Bride's brother-in-law rescues pug as wedding party flees wildfire – Just before midnight, a wildfire spread to the honeymoon cottage. No human was inside but George the pug was trapped on the second floor and crying. Brother-in-law Josh Momberger crawled on hands and knees to rescue George. Sadly, the bridge and groom lost all their gifts and cash.

Your complete forecast here

© 2018 KGW