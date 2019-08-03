PORTLAND, Ore. — A Franklin High School student was stabbed near the school Thursday and Portland police are investigating the circumstances.

The 18-year-old male student went to the school health clinic with a stab wound that wasn’t life-threatening, according to police. Medics took him to a hospital.

Investigators say they are trying to determine where the stabbing occurred and who else was involved.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Portland police.

Franklin High School is located at 5405 SE Woodward Street.