A bit of Hollywood has come to Oregon wine country.

Famed film director Francis Ford Coppola just opened the doors to his new Dayton winery.

It's called Domaine de Broglie, previously known as Vista Hills.

The Family Coppola bought the winery back in October. From the outside, the winery looks much like it did when it was Vista Hills.

But walk inside and you'll notice some changes, whether it be the new tasting room bar or the chandeliers in the great room. Downstairs there's some interesting art done by Coppola himself.

And soon, inside a now empty event space, you'll find the actual car used in Coppola's 1966 film Is Paris Burning?

Alongside the movie memorabilia, you'll also find some things that look a bit scientific.

That's because the winery is named after Nobel Prize-winning physicist Louis de Broglie.

Coppola has long been fascinated with the scientist and science in general.

"I actually had a really fun time talking to Coppola about his interest in science and the de Broglie family," explained winemaker Dave Petterson. "He really is pretty into it... he's kind of a nerd at heart...I enjoyed talking to him about it."

The Family Coppola has been making wine in Northern California for years. The family made it clear when it bought Vista Hills that it didn't want to come in and change things up too much.

It has kept the majority of the winery ‘as-is’ including the staff.