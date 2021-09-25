A dozen people displaced after fourplex catches fire in Washington County

A neighbor saw the flames coming from an apartment and woke up the residents Saturday morning.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Two families were displaced when a fourplex caught fire northeast of Hillsboro Saturday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R).

A neighbor saw the flames coming from the apartment, located in the 19000 block of Northwest Mahama Place near Highway 26, and woke up the residents just before 6 a.m. TVF&R said the fourplex did not have working smoke alarms or sprinklers.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming out the door and windows of one of the units.

Everyone got out safely and the fire was under control within 30 minutes of the 911 call, TVF&R said.

The fire badly damaged one of the four units and caused moderate damage to a second unit.

A dozen people living in the building were displaced, including five adults and seven children, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the families.