Four Portland Starbucks stores reportedly vote to unionize

PORTLAND, Ore. — Workers at four Portland Starbucks stores have reportedly voted in favor of unionization, according to tweets from the local and national Starbucks worker union Twitter accounts and a story in the Portland Mercury.

The four stores are the first Starbucks locations in the Portland area to unionize, joining a string of victories that the union has racked up in recent months, both nationally and in the Pacific Northwest.

The four Portland locations are at Southeast 28th Avenue and Powell Boulevard, Southwest 5th Avenue and Oak Street, Northeast 23rd Avenue and Burnside Street and Northeast Grand Avenue and Lloyd Boulevard, according to a post from the local union Twitter account.

PORTLAND, OREGON IS ON THE MAP!!! Four stores just won their elections, with two unanimous votes! — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) May 17, 2022

All four filed for union elections with the National Labor Relations Board back in March, according to stories in Eater Portland and the Mercury.

The four are the first Portland-area stores to hold votes, but not the first to petition for unionization. Willamette Week reported back in January that three other locations — one in Southwest Portland and two in Beaverton — were seeking to hold elections. Three other Portland-area stores have vote counts planned for June 3, according to the Mercury story.

The vote was reportedly 14-2 in favor of unionization at the Powell location, 7-2 at the Burnside location and unanimous at the other two.