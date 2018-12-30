Four people survive small plane crash in Bend

One person suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed on Saturday at the Bend Municipal Airport, Bend police said.

The crash happened around 2:27 p.m.

Officers say three passengers were on board when the plane crashed on the northeast corner of the runway while it was landing.

The pilot, 58-year-old John Bentley of Bend and two passengers were not injured. A third passenger was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.

According to police, as Bentely was landing the plane a gust of wind knocked the plane off the runway causing it to crash into an embankment.

The airport remained open during the investigation.