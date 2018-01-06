CLATSKANIE, Ore. – Four people were killed and seven more were injured in a crash involving a van and a truck pulling a trailer on Highway 30, Oregon State Police said.

The crash occurred about 14 miles west of Clatskanie, at milepost 76, around 10 a.m. Friday.

According to police, a Honda minivan with eight people inside was heading westbound on the highway when the driver turned left toward Clifton Road. The van was hit by an oncoming Ford F450 pickup truck towing an empty horse trailer.

Four people who were inside the van died following the crash. The other four people were injured.

Three of the van's occupants were airlifted to Portland hospitals. The other was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

Three people inside the pickup truck during the crash were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

Names of the people involved will not be released until Saturday at the earliest, police said.

ODOT said the highway will be closed for most of the day for an investigation. Drivers in the area should expect a delay of at least three hours.

Travelers on Highway 30 should use State Route 4 in Washington as the alternative route. Drivers can use the Lewis and Clark Bridge in Rainier and the Astoria-Megler Bridge in Astoria to get to SR 4, ODOT said.

