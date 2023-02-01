Four killed, 8-month-old injured in car crash near Albany

Two vehicles collided on Highway 226 west of Albany Monday evening. Police pointed to excessive speed as a cause of the crash.

ALBANY, Ore. — Four people were killed and an 8-month-old was injured in a car crash Monday evening in Linn County, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).

Troopers responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the crash on Highway 226 near the intersection with Fish Hatchery Drive, about 10 miles east of Albany, according to an OSP news release. The highway was closed for about six hours for an investigation, with local first responder agencies assisting OSP.

The investigation found that a Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Travis O. Longo of Albany was travelling westbound and crossed into the eastbound lane while going around a turn at high speed.

The car struck a Kia Sorrento that was being driven eastbound by 29-year-old Jessica M. Petrine in a head-on collision, which caused the Elantra to roll and come to a stop on its roof.

Petrine died at the scene and an 8-month-old female passenger of the Sorrento was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital with injuries that police described as not life-threatening.

Longo was also pronounced dead at the scene, along with two passengers in the Elantra: 18-year-old Chloe L. Richmond and 18-year-old Skye R. Huskey, both from Lebanon.

The Elantra had been seen traveling at speeds above 100 mph shortly before the crash, police said, and excessive speed is considered to be the greatest contributing factor to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

