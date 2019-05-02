PORTLAND, Ore. — Four inches of snow could fall Saturday afternoon and into the evening, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.
There could be more than four inches on Saturday depending on conditions, he said. Light snow flurries could continue Sunday, he said.
"Obviously, timing and moisture amounts may be tweaked in the coming days," he said.
There will be a mix of rain and snow from Thursday evening through Friday evening before the snow on the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The high Saturday should be 38 degrees with a 70 percent chance of precipitation, the NWS said. The current NWS forecast calls for less than an inch of snow on Saturday.
With this latest storm, nearly five feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from Thursday through next Tuesday, according to KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino. Over four feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly four feet at Mount Bachelor.
The threat of another snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Monday and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon through Tuesday.