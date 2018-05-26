CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Pictures are worth a thousand words -- and the photos taken of a dog in Clayton County say that he was in need of desperate help.

Mikey, who got his name from his rescuer, only weighs 24 pounds. Veterinarians said he should weigh about 45 pounds. He's also covered in burns.

"He doesn't have enough strength to stand and he looks like a walking skeleton," said Dr. John Tolliver, a veterinarian. "It makes you sad and it makes you angry that someone would allow an animal to get in to that shape."

An employee who worked at the apartment where Mikey and his owner lived decided to take matters into his own hands after he noticed the problem. Animal Control was notified and left two notices for the owner. After that, the apartment worker saw the dog outside in a locked crate. He took Mikey to the Grayson Animal Hospital in Gwinnett County and alerted the police.

"When he came up here he was crying, he was in tears, he was in disbelief," said Cinnamon Koch, a rescue worker. "He saved this dog's life."

Since then, Mikey has been rescued and is getting care he needs.

"This is the worst abuse I've ever seen," said Cinnamon Koch, a rescue worker. "He's so sweet and loving all he wants to do is kiss you."

Now four little girls have stepped in to do everything they can to assist. Annabelle, Ari, Addie, and Rylee are donating their allowances to go towards Mikey's recovery.

The Society Humane Friends of Georgia and Out of the Box Boxer Rescue are also working together to collect donations. Donations can be made for at either rescue for Mikey.

