Former UW Husky football standout Joe Jarzynka found dead near Forks

Jarzynka was found dead on a river bank along the Sol Duc River near Forks. His family told law enforcement he was on a solo fishing trip.

FORKS, Wash. — A former University of Washington Husky football standout, Joe Jarzynka, was found dead near Forks on Sunday, according to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies, medics and a swift water rescue team were dispatched to a report that a man was lying dead on a river bank along the Sol Duc River just before 10 a.m. The caller said the man was wearing a fishing vest.

The man was identified as Jarzynka, 45, of Tacoma.

Deputies later found a single-person pontoon boat stuck in a log jam about a mile from where Jarzynka was found.

Jarzynka's family said he had gone to Forks to go on a solo fishing trip and brought a single-person pontoon boat with him.

Jarzynka played high school football in Gig Harbor and was the MVP of the Pierce County League as a senior and second-team all-state.

Jarzynka went on to be a wide receiver who returned onside kicks for the Huskies from 1996 to 1998. He was well known for his play on special teams.

Many who knew Jarzynka wrote tributes to him on social media Sunday night.

Former teammate Cam Cleeland tweeted, "Husky Nation, today we lost a legend."

UW Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Communications Jeff Bechtold wrote, "A great Husky... the wonderful Joe Jarzynka. Condolences to all who knew and loved him."

An autopsy is pending.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.