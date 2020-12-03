BEAVERTON, Ore. — Greg Keller reminisced about his days in the library, eating in the cafeteria and heading off to recess as he strolled the halls of his former grade school, Barnes Elementary in Beaverton.

“It's really nice to be back,” Keller said holding back tears.

Keller is back, to make a difference with the time he was left on this earth. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer last June and he plans to make a difference while he's well enough to do it.



“To me, that's all I can do. With the little bit of time, I have left. I'm going to make sure that with every breath. I do something good. At least try,” he said.

Greg and his three siblings; Sharon, Jeff, and Brian just made a significant donation to their former elementary school to pay off lunch debt. $4,200 worth, to be exact.



Keller and his siblings found this a fitting way to give because they themselves know what it’s like to go without. They were raised by a single mother, who Keller says taught them the importance of working hard and giving back.

"We knew it. Other kids had things that we clearly didn't and couldn't afford. It wasn't that my mom didn't want us to have them. She did,” he said.

When they were children, Keller and his siblings worked in the cafeteria to pay for their lunches at school. It was a good way to take away at least one financial burden for their family.



“When I worked here, we all ate lunch right over there and after I ate, I'd have to run back and put that apron on,” Keller said scanning the Barnes cafeteria where he used to eat.

Keller realizes that is just not an option for kids now. He also knows that school lunch is sometimes the only secured meal a child may eat that day.

So, he asked his brothers and sister for help to make a dent in the district's $143,000 dollars of unpaid school lunch debt.



“Eventually the district does have to pay for that. So, that's coming out of the general fund; money that should be going to kids and schools has to pay off that negative balance, ultimately,” said Beaverton School District Nutrition Service Administrator Charity Ralls.



Unpaid student meal debt has skyrocketed in the U.S. in the past few years. Unpaid meal debt per-district rose by 70 percent in six years, according to the School Nutrition Association.



Barnes Elementary Principal Paul Marietta says the Keller’s donation sends a strong message to these kids and the community.



“It's more than just their parents and their staff and the school that care about their wellbeing. This is another example of a community member who is now coming back to provide services and support for them,” Marietta said.



Keller hopes this act of kindness will catch on like wildfire and inspire others to give no matter how much time they have left.

Wednesday, the Beaverton School District received another donation for $2,500 from an anonymous donor, inspired by the Kellers.

“If we all take little bites, we can swallow it all,” Keller said.

