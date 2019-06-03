PORTLAND, Ore. — A former Oregon State University student on Tuesday pleaded guilty to threatening a campus shooting last year.

Christopher Strahan, 33, of Corvallis, was sentenced to time served in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities were alerted to threats made on Twitter by a user called “Hard Belly Dorm” in February 2018. Detectives learned Strahan owned the account and they arrested him.

Strahan was booked into the Benton County Jail on Feb. 27, 2018, and transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Ore., on March 27, 2018.

Strahan is prohibited from the OSU campus and the Linn Benton Community College campus as part of his supervised released.