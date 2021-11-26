Portland's first Black police chief, Charles Moose, dies at 68

He served as chief in Portland from 1993-1999, but is best known for leading the effort to arrest the Washington D.C. snipers in October 2002.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Charles Moose, who became the Portland Police Bureau's first Black police chief in 1993, has died at the age of 68. Moose was chief of PPB from 1993-1999, but he is known for his role in the DC- area sniper attacks investigation in the early 2000s.

His wife, Sandy, announced his death in a Facebook post on Thanksgiving. She wrote in part, "Right now, I can't think much beyond I need a plan to celebrate this man: my best friend since 1982. He meant so much to so many, I'm at a loss... Godspeed Charles."

After serving in Portland, Moose became chief of Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland from 1999-2003. During his time with the bureau, he led the effort to arrest two men behind the sniper shootings that killed 10 people in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. in October 2002. Moose later went on to write a book called "Three Weeks in October: The Manhunt for the Serial Sniper", which recounts his experience working on the case.

The Montgomery County Police Department sent condolences to Moose's family and friends in a post on Facebook Friday morning.

"We are extremely saddened by the news announcing the passing of former Chief Charles Moose," said Marcus Jones, the current police chief of Montgomery County. "He was a great leader and led our department through the DC Sniper investigation, one of the most difficult crime sprees in our country’s history. We send condolences to his wife Sandy and all of his family and friends."