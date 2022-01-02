Bud Clark, former Portland mayor, dies at 90

Clark served as mayor of the Rose City in the '80s and '90s. He became known, among other things, for riding his bike to work and "exposing himself to art."

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bud Clark, who served as mayor of Portland from 1985 to 1992, has died at the age of 90, a family member confirmed Tuesday.

During his time as mayor, Clark became known for his "whoop, whoop!" greeting, riding his bike to work and an iconic photo of him "exposing himself to art."

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that while Clark was in office, the city built the Oregon Convention Center, extended the downtown Transit Mall and shifted toward community policing.

Clark lived in the Rose City for most of his life, moving to town in 1938 when he was 6 years old. In 1967, he opened the historic Goose Hollow Inn in Northwest Portland.