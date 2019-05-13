PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Portland attorney Lori Deveny, 53, has been indicted on 24 counts for mail, wire and bank fraud among a litany of other charges.

According to the indictment between April 2011 and May 2019 Deveny allegedly stole funds she held in trust for her clients. She is accused of forging client's signatures on settlement documents she sent to carious insurance companies, making unauthorized transfers of funds to personal accounts and falsely telling clients insurance companies were to blame for delays in settlement claims.

Many of her clients did not receive the insurance payout they were owed.

It is also alleged that Deveny also allegedly stole funds to pay for personal credit card and loan payments, numerous big game hunting trips to Africa and taxidermy costs associated with those trips, vacations, her husband's photography business, home remodeling, expensive cigars and other expenses.

A 7-day trial is scheduled for July 16, 2019.