PORTLAND, Ore. — Former Oregon Secretary of State Norma Paulus died Thursday at the age of 85.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Paulus died after spending time in hospice for health problems related to dementia.

Paulus, a Republican, was the first woman to be elected to statewide public office in Oregon in 1976. Before that, she served for four years in the state House of Representatives from 1971 to 1975.

“Norma Jean Paulus might have been born in Nebraska, but she was a true Oregon pioneer in every sense of the word,” said Senate President Peter Courtney. “She blazed trails for women here. She was a founding member of the Oregon Women’s Political Caucus and helped push the Equal Rights Amendment in Oregon.”

Paulus’ death came two days after Secretary of State Dennis Richardson died following a battle with cancer. Richardson was the first Republican to hold the position of Secretary of State since Paulus.