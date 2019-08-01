PORTLAND, Ore. — A 28-year-old man, who in 2011 made national news after he was arrested for impersonating a plastic surgeon, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for multiple crimes including sex abuse, identity theft and contracting without a license.

Lucas Ebert was indicted in 2017 for sexually abusing a minor and videotaping the abuse, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation led detectives to learn that Ebert was involved in a relationship with a woman over the age of 65 and that Ebert was committing elder financial abuse. He stole approximately $175,000 from the victim, authorities said.

In addition, investigators learned Ebert was operating a construction business without a license.

In November of 2018, Ebert pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated theft, contracting without a valid license, identity theft, witness tampering, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree invasion of privacy.

In addition to prison time, Ebert will be required to register as a sex offender, pay $2,894 to CARES Northwest, Multnomah County’s child abuse assessment center, and pay $60,000 in restitution to three victims.

In 2011, Ebert posed as a doctor at OHSU for at least two weeks and fooled a female patient into believing he was a plastic surgery resident.