Forest Service: Not safe to visit national forests at this time

Mt. Hood National Forest is temporarily closing but it is likely not a good idea to go camping anywhere near the fires due to poor air quality.

MT HOOD, Ore. — Mt. Hood National Forest is closing temporarily due to fire concerns.

Due to the numerous fires around the state, combined with the heat, significant wind and dry conditions, firefighting resources are stretched thin statewide. The Mt. Hood National Forest is closing temporarily beginning Tuesday, September 8 and will re-evaluate when to open daily as conditions change.

The closure includes developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day-use areas, wilderness areas and all forest roads and trails.

According to the Forest Service, the closure is to protect public and firefighter health and safety.

Though the forest has been under fire restrictions, officials said they still see unattended and abandoned fires and due to the current conditions and lack of available resources, heightens the risk to firefighters, the public and wildlife.



“At this time, with extreme fire danger, multiple wildfires growing, and new wildfires igniting and multiple evacuations, it’s simply not safe to visit,” said Forest Supervisor Richard Periman. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this time of extreme fire threat.”

Though Mt. Hood National Forest is the only area explicitly closing due to the fire, it is not wise to camp anywhere near the firest as they are spreading rapidly and the air quality is poor.

