Forest Park's Lower Macleay Trail will close through the end of the year

The Lower Macleay Trail will close August 17 through the end of the year so crews can replace the Balch Creek Trash Rack.

PORTLAND, Ore — The Lower Macleay Trail in Forest Park will temporarily close, beginning Tuesday, August 17 and lasting through the end of 2021, so crews can safely work on a construction project in the area.

The trail will close from the trailhead in Lower Macleay Park, at Northwest Upshur Street and Northwest 30th Avenue, up to the intersection with the Wildwood Trail, near the Stone House or Witch's Castle.

That section of the trail is among Forest Park's most accessible and most popular trails.

The Portland Bureau of Environmental Services said the closure is necessary for crews to complete the Balch Creek Trash Rack replacement project. The bureau said closing the trail is a last resort but conditions were worse than they expected, and crews need to complete the work before the rainy season begins.

The structure collects sediment, large logs and other debris on Balch Creek that drain down from Forest Park and prevents it from flowing into the Willamette River, or backing up and clogging the pipe that the creek flows into.

Environmental Services said it needs to close the trail to protect both the public and construction crews during a complicated project. Crews have to deconstruct the old trash rack facility, install new concrete pads, rebuild rock walls and install a new steel rack to catch debris.