FOREST GROVE, Ore. — At least one person was killed in a crash west of Forest Grove Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 11:30 a.m. on Northwest Gales Creek Road near David Hill Road. Gales Creek Road, also known as Highway 8, is closed in the area.

Life Flight was called to the scene. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two other people were taken to a hospital.

Wet roads may have been a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were immediately released.