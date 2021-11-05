Forest Grove Fire & Rescue holds funeral procession for captain

The procession for Capt. Rick Ilg travelled from Forest Grove Fire Station to the Hillsboro Stadium on Friday morning

HILLSBORO, Oregon — Forest Grove Fire & Rescue held a funeral procession on Friday morning for Captain Rick Ilg, travelling from the Forest Grove Fire Station to Hillsboro Stadium, where Ilg was scheduled to receive full funeral honors at a public memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.

Ilg was "an influential part of Washington County's emergency medical services, with decades of service to both Metro West Ambulance and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue," the department said in a press release.

Ilg passed away on Sept. 12 following a battle with brain cancer, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said. He is survived by a wife and daughter.

Firefighters have a higher average risk of cancer due to exposure to carcinogens in burning homes, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, and it is therefore considered a line of duty death if an Oregon firefighter dies from cancer caused by workplace exposure.