YOKOHAMA, Kanagawa — A couple from Forest Grove is on one of the cruise ships being quarantined for two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kent and Rebecca Frasure are two of 3,700 people on board the Diamond Princess, which is docked at Yokohama, Japan.

Ship officials Tuesday morning told passengers that 10 people on board have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

Passengers are confined to their rooms. They have been told they could be stuck there for up to 14 days, the time it takes to make sure they aren’t infected.

KGW spoke to Rebecca Frasure after she and her husband had spent 36 straight hours in their cabin.

"The Captain made an announcement today that they are working with Japanese health authorities to try and get us masks so they can release us in small bunches into common areas, so we can go out onto the decks and get some fresh air,” she said.

She says they're lucky because they took a last-minute upgrade and have a suite with a balcony.

They've even been able to yell from their balcony to other people on the boat to get some extra human interaction.

“There are some people in inside cabins, they don’t have any windows, anything like that,” she said. “They’re probably going stir crazy.”

The cruise ship delivers meals to Kent and Rebecca three times a day and has put new movies and TV shows on demand for the trapped passengers. They have been watching a lot of TV, Rebecca said.

This quarantine comes at the end of the cruise – everyone on board did get to go to all the stops – so that's something.