PORTLAND, Ore. — The coronavirus and the fears around it are impacting our lives in so many different ways.

People are wondering about a whole host of things, from event cancellations, travel, to how small businesses are doing.

On Monday, we caught up with Uber and Lyft drivers at the Portland International Airport. Reactions to the coronavirus were a mixed bag. For some, the job is their main source of income.

“If it slows things down at the airport then yeah it'll be concerning,” said Mike Anflinger who drives for Lyft.

“I wipe down the car and I’ve got some hand sanitizer here for the customers,” said John Wanner, who began driving for Lyft about three years ago.

Larry Neis has been a driver for three and a half years. He’s somewhat concerned but said he’s not all that worried. Still, he said he's already noticed fewer riders

“People are staying home,” he said.

Latest numbers from the Oregon Health Authority

Then there are small businesses in the Portland area to consider. There is some concern about lost profits. One example is a Chinese restaurant in Portland that suffered a drop in business because of misinformation.

As for travel, Marie Dodds with AAA said she hasen't seen huge numbers of people canceling their trips. She said people are still going on local and regional trips. But right now a number of airlines are giving people options.

“We’re seeing a growing number of airlines and travel providers that are changing their cancellation fees and waving them in some cases,” said Dodds.

Right now because a lot of people out there are taking a wait-and-see attitude when it comes to travel, some airlines are offering bargains and incentives to get people to book trips.

Dodds said the important thing to do in all cases, is to read the fine print.

Then there are those cruise lines that could be taking a hit, with the CDC recommending people not take a cruise for the time being.

If you're traveling by car, AAA says gas prices are down at four-year lows. The drop in oil prices is related to the huge drop in the stock market.

As for local events there have been cancelations. An apparel industry trade show set for this week at the Oregon Convention Center has rescheduled.

But big events like this weekend's Shamrock Run in Portland are still going on as planned.

Organizers said 20,000 people have signed up.

