Nonprofit's food trailer stolen from Centennial High School parking lot

It will cost 'Food for Families' thousands of dollars to replace the trailer and coolers that were inside.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Despite a major setback, a nonprofit organization in Gresham says it will continue its mission to distribute food to families in need.

Food for Families is a nonprofit pantry housed inside of an old school bus. Ellie Mangum is one of the Centennial High School students who created it seven years ago as a way to reduce hunger in their community.

"73% of students within the school district qualify for free or reduced lunch, meaning they were living at or below the poverty level," said Mangum, who is now the nonprofit's executive director.

The pantry bus is kept at the high school's parking lot, where everyone is welcome.

"We don't have any address or income restrictions," said Mangum. "If you identify that you need food resources, we're more than happy to help."

The organization recently took a hit, when someone stole a trailer they use for storage. Mangum found bolts on the ground, and the front wheel of the trailer lying there with the boot still attached.

"They took the wheel off, they took the hitch lock off, and were able to drive away with it," she explained.

The gray trailer had "Food For Families" written in bright red on both sides, and inside were 15 coolers. Mangum said the theft will cost them about $3,000 to replace.

Shar Giard, another member of the organization, is looking at the bright side. She said that it could have been worse.

"Our bus has been broken into four times and there was damage done to it each time," explained Giard. "If they had broken into the bus and stolen the trailer, we might not have been able to make our next distributions."

Food for Families is determined to provide food to whoever needs it, despite the recent setbacks.

"It just makes distribution a little more difficult — but you know what, we're going to do it anyway," said Giard.