Seattle broke Dave Grohl. The lead singer of Foo Fighters lost his voice and is on vocal rest following the group's stop through Seattle.

Foo Fighters played with The Joy Formidable and Giants in the Trees at Safeco Field Saturday night.

"After opening this leg of the tour September 1 at Safeco Field in Seattle, Dave Grohl suffered a loss of voice and is now on vocal rest," the Foo Fighters' said on their Facebook page Monday.

Grohl was quick to blame Bono, lead singer of U2, who also lost his voice this week.

"That's the last time I ever make out with Bono," Grohl said.

Bono lost his voice after performing a show in Berlin.

Two Foo Fighters shows on Sept. 4 in Edmonton and Sept. 6 in Calgary were postponed. Both have already been rescheduled for dates in October.

Foo Fighters plan to resume their Concrete and Gold Tour on Sept. 8 in Vancouver, BC.

