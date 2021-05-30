Florida man accused of breaking church windows in Portland riot arrested for carrying shotgun on bus

Police say Jarrod Deferrari had a loaded handgun, shotgun, knives and metal knuckles aboard a TriMet bus

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Florida man accused of breaking windows during a riot in downtown Portland last year is facing new charges, this time for allegedly carrying a loaded handgun and shotgun on a TriMet bus.

Police were called to SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and SW Bertha Boulevard around 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29 for an armed man on a bus. Arriving officers managed to get the suspect, 24-year-old Jarrod Deferrari, off the bus without incident, though they say he was uncooperative. No one was hurt.

Police say Deferrari was carrying a shotgun, shells, a loaded handgun, restricted knives and metal knuckles.

He was arrested for unlawful possession of firearm, two counts of possession of loaded firearm in a public place and four counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Deferrari, who is from Sunrise, Florida, has a criminal history in the Portland area.

He was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 following a riot in downtown Portland. Police say he used a hammer to break the windows of Riverside Tobacco, St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church and Alco Properties. The estimated damage for all three locations is more than $7,000 according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office is pursuing charges against Deferrari in this incident, including felony riot and three counts of criminal mischief.

More recently, Washington County Sheriff's deputies were called to an unoccupied house on SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway for reports of smoke on May 21, 2021.