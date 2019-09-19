TROUTDALE, Ore. — The McMenamins Edgefield in Troutdale is dealing with a lot of damage after pipes burst and flooded all three floors Wednesday night. Nearly 200 people were forced to leave the building.

On Thursday morning, fire crews had wrapped up their work, but caution tape was still up.

Gresham Firefighters posted a video and pictures to its Twitter page.

In them, firefighters can be seen inside the building. There was no fire to fight, but sprinklers were going off and crews had a lot of water on their hands.

Responders were able to stop the leak and shut off the power. They had to get creative, in one picture, using a tarp to divert the water in order to prevent even more damage to the historic building.

The McMenamins Edgefield was built in 1911.

According to the website The Oregon Encyclopedia, a project of the Oregon Historical Society, the Edgefield was built to help the poor in Multnomah county. It used to be called the ‘Multnomah County Poor Farm.’

People in need moved into the building and worked on the farm. The idea was to help them become self-sufficient.

As for the flooding, McMenamins is expected to provide an update today.