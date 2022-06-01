LIVE AERIALS: Flooding closes 20-mile stretch of I-5 in Lewis County

Hoquiam is also experiencing localized flooding, and a doctor's office in Aberdeen was under floodwaters Thursday afternoon.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Several areas across the Puget Sound region are experiencing flooding due to recent heavy rain and snowmelt.

There are evacuations in place in multiple counties.

As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, at least nine rivers and creeks across western Washington were under Flood Warnings. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for most of western Washington through Saturday afternoon.

You can find information on road closures, evacuations and Flood Warnings below:

Lewis County

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) closed a 20-mile stretch of I-5 between Grand Mound (milepost 88) and U.S. 12 south of Chehalis (milepost 68) Friday morning due to rising floodwaters from the Chehalis River near 13thStreet.

The WSDOT said drivers should delay travel until floodwaters recede.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn told KING 5 the 20-mile stretch of I-5 will be closed until at least Monday.

I-5 is closed in Lewis County because of rising floodwater. Troopers say it could last through the weekend. Plan ahead.

Lewis County Emergency Management said U.S. Highway 6 is also closed from milepost 6 to milepost 48.

The Skookumchuck River at Centralia is projected to rise two feet higher than the current peak level previously set in 1996.

Lewis County Commissioners asked residents to take necessary steps to protect themselves and their families, especially if they see water near their home or current location.

Those who are displaced can find shelter at Centralia Middle School at 901 Johnson Rd. The shelter has outside space for pets.

Mason County

Residents in flood-prone areas of Skokomish Valley in Mason County were ordered to either evacuate Thursday or prepare to shelter in place for three days due to quickly rising floodwaters with imminent flooding and road closures expected.

"We expect more road closures with some areas cut-off and inaccessible as early as 3:00 p.m. [Thursday]," Mason County Emergency Management wrote.

The NWS said the Skokomish River at Potlach is expected to crest Friday morning around 17.8 feet before “slowly receding” in the afternoon.

The North Mason Regional Fire Authority (NMRFA) posted on Facebook Friday morning that anyone in need of sandbags can go to NMRFA Station 21 in Belfair or Station 81 in Tahuya to pick some up.

The flooding comes after Mason County declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of the heavy rain due to the "extensive damage" dealt by the recent snowstorm.

Grays Harbor County

A Flood Warning went into effect Thursday afternoon for areas of Grays Harbor County after major flooding was forecasted for the Chehalis River above Grand Mound. The NWS said Friday the Flood Warning is expected to be in place through Sunday night.

The NWS said the Chehalis River above Grand Mound is expected to crest at 145.2 feet Saturday morning and fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. Major flooding is expected, “inundating roads and farm lands in Independence Valley.” Floodwaters are expected to cover State Route 12 and James, Independence and Moon roads.

The Chehalis River at Porter is expected to crest at 51.3 feet early Sunday and fall below flood stage Tuesday morning, the NWS said.

The Hoquiam Police Department (HPD) told residents to prepare for localized flooding. The city’s public works department opened a free sandbag station next to the Department of Licensing Office at the end of 8th Street.

HPD shared pictures Friday morning showing a large tree that had fallen due to saturated soil behind the police station at Simpson Avenue and 10th Street.

The city is operating the Emergency Operations Center to monitor conditions around the city. HPD said that additional landslides could occur throughout Friday and through the weekend.

State Route 109 is closed near milepost 2 due to a landslide. All Hoquiam schools are also closed Friday, as well.

HPD urged residents to not drive through floodwaters.

Around 8:30 a.m., Twin Harbors Eye Center in Aberdeen posted pictures on Facebook of flooding inside its offices.

Thurston County

Thurston County Emergency Management issued a Level 2 evacuation for the Chehalis River. Residents living near the river should prepare for localized flooding and be prepared to evacuate the area if advised to by law enforcement.

The NWS said the Chehalis River above Grand Mound reached the flood stage Thursday and will continue rising Friday. The river is expected to crest at 145.4 feet Saturday morning and fall below the flood stage Sunday afternoon.

The Skookumchuck River near Bucoda will crest near the record flood stage at 216 feet Friday morning before beginning to recede Friday afternoon and evening. The NWS said the river will fall below flood stage late Saturday afternoon or evening.

The Deschutes River near Rainier hit 13.1 feet at 5:45 a.m. Friday and is expected to fall below the flood stage of 11 feet Friday afternoon.

Flooding is also possible in downtown Olympia. Sandbags are available to local businesses in Olympia at several locations throughout the city.

Possible flooding near Capitol Lake today, and already saw reports of flooding in neighboring communities yesterday.



Possible flooding near Capitol Lake today, and already saw reports of flooding in neighboring communities yesterday.

Water over a roadway can be deeper than it looks, so don't ignore road closed signage if you encounter it on your commute today.

Call Thurston County Public Works at (360) 867-2300 to report flooded roads during regular business hours. After hours, weekend and holiday road reports should be directed to TCOMM Dispatch at (360) 704-2740. Residents are urged to only use 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies.

King County

In Issaquah, the Issaquah Creek flooded Front Street N to NW Holly Street to Dogwood Street as of Friday morning. The NWS said Newport Way is also expected to flood.

Planning your morning commute? Please avoid Front Street N, which remains closed due to water over the roadway. Detours include Newport or Rainier/Holly.



Planning your morning commute? Please avoid Front Street N, which remains closed due to water over the roadway. Detours include Newport or Rainier/Holly.

The NWS said the Issaquah Creek is expected to crest Friday morning before beginning to recede in the afternoon.

On Thursday, the group "Friends of the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery" put a call out on Nextdoor for volunteers to fill sandbags. Dozens arrived to help fill the bags, some of which are being used to shield the hatchery pumps and entryways into the facility.

Two homes on-site where staff members live were also on alert and using sandbags to block crawl spaces.

"Any area where it's vulnerable, where we know the water can get high enough and cause a problem, we really fortify the place really well this year," Hatchery supervisor Darin Combs said.

Two years ago in February, the creek rose to levels that impacted the hatchery and the garage of one of the staff's homes.

Crews will be responding to deliver sandbags as needed. For assistance, residents can call 425-837-3470.

Active flood warnings:

Flood Warnings have also been issued for various parts of western Washington as snowmelt and heavy rain create potentially disastrous conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers:

Issaquah Creek near Issaquah

Puyallup River near Orting

Chehalis River near Grand Mound, Doty, Centralia and Porter

Deschutes River near Rainier

Newaukum River near Chehalis

Satsop River near Satsop

Skokomish River near Potlach

Skookumchuck River near Centralia and Bucoda

South Prairie Creek at South Prairie

Pilchuck River near Snohomish

Stillaguamish River near Arlington