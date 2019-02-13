SCAPPOOSE, Ore — The water in Scappoose Creek was still high and moving pretty fast on Wednesday morning.

The good news is that flood waters in the area have receded.

People living in Scappoose were relieved after dealing with all the flooding on Tuesday.

“I had about two feet of water in my wood shop. Things are floating around but it's all gone now,” said Jim Carpenter, who lives in Scappoose.

Now he'll have to clean up the mud. But he said it could have been a lot worse. He said he got four feet more water in 1976.

West Lane Road at Paradise Lane was closed Tuesday because of flooding.

On Wednesday, a Columbia County Roads Department worker made his way around town taking down the road closure signs.

People living below the hills in St. Helens told KGW that there's still more snow that needs to melt. They’re hoping it doesn't cause any more issues.

In Washington County, many roads are back open but still there are a number of others that aren't. If you're unsure, visit the Washington County Roads website.