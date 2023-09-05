Gravelly Lake Drive is closed from Nyanza Road to Lake Steilacoom Drive.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Two people are in critical condition after a float plane crashed in Lakewood on Tuesday afternoon.

The single-engine AVIAT A-1C-180 crashed around 12:10 p.m. in the 11200 block of Greystone Drive.

Both people were transported to area hospitals.

Gravelly Lake Drive was closed from Nyanza Road to Lake Steilacoom Drive as crews worked to clear the scene.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

According to data from tracking service Flightaware, the plane took off from Olympia Regional Airport around 11 a.m. It flew north toward Tacoma, where it eventually made a touch-and-go landing. The plane made a second touch-and-go landing at Steilacoom Lake before crashing.

