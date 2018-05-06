PORTLAND, Ore. — The annual Portland Rose Festival and Navy Fleet Week begins Wednesday with the arrival of the ships.

Portlanders will have a chance to tour several U.S. and Canada ships, and to celebrate and thank military service members and veterans.

The fleet will arrive at the Portland waterfront on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be tours Thursday through Sunday before the ships depart on the morning of Monday, June 11.

The Coast Guard said it will have three cutter crews and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew participating in the annual event:

The Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast, a 210-foot Medium Endurance Cutter homeported in Astoria, will be open for tours, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard Cutter Bluebell, a 100-foot Inland Buoy Tender, homeported in Portland, is one of only two remaining 100-foot Buoy Tenders still in Coast Guard service. The cutters crew will provide tours Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard Cutter Orcas, a 110-foot patrol boat homeported in Coos Bay, will be open for tours Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Jayhawk aircrew will be performing a demonstration along the Willamette River just south of the Burnside Bridge, Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Michael Murphy and Scout from the U.S. Navy, Regina and Nanaimo from the Royal Canadian Navy and the former U.S. Coast Guard ship Ironwood are also schedule to arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

Arrival times will be released Tuesday.

ONLINE: For more information, visit the Portland Rose Festival website

During the arrivals and departures, bridges will be raised during both the afternoon and morning commutes. TriMet advises travelers, especially those commuting across the Willamette River, to plan an extra 30-60 minutes for trips during the scheduled arrivals and departures of ships during fleet week.

The Rose Festival has been an annual event in Portland since 1907.

