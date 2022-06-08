Here's everything to know about Fleet Week

Ships with the U.S Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy will visit Portland's waterfront from June 8 through June 13.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fleet Week, a longtime Rose Festival tradition, returns to Portland's waterfront for the first time since 2019. It was was held virtually the past two years due to the pandemic. This year's event starts Wednesday, June 8 and runs through Monday, June 13.

Ships have been visiting Portland's waterfront since 1907. The City of Roses is known as a favorite port of call for military visitors, according to organizers. The Rose Festival is one of a few U.S. Ports of Call for a courtesy visit from the U.S Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy.

This year, people will be able to take tours of the ships, like in years past. Tickets are not required and the tours are free. The U.S. Navy requires that people be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. People also need to bring an ID and they must wear closed-toe shoes. Bags, strollers and wheelchairs are not allowed on board.

Multnomah County will lift the Broadway and Burnside bridges for incoming ships, so drivers can expect some delays on Wednesday and Thursday as ships arrive.

Below is an approximate schedule of ship arrival and departure times.

Ship arrival times

Wednesday, June 8

2 p.m. — HMCS Brandon

3 p.m. — HMCS Edmonton

3 p.m. — Ironwood

Thursday, June 9

3 p.m. — USCGC Elm

3:30 p.m. — USCGC Bluebell

4 p.m. — U.S. Navy ship 1

5 p.m. — U.S. Navy ship 2

5 p.m. — USCGC Terrapin

Daily — Redlinger

Ship departure times

Monday, June 13