Flags flown at half-staff to honor fallen volunteer firefighter

Firefighters lined overpasses as a procession carried volunteer firefighter Austin Smith through his hometown of St. Paul, Ore.

ST PAUL, Ore. — Local fire departments lined roadways through the Portland metro on Friday as a procession carried home the body of a volunteer firefighter who died battling a barn fire on Thursday.

Austin Smith, 30, died after something unexpectedly exploded while he was fighting a barn fire in rural Marion County.

The procession stretched from Clackamas County, south on I-205 and I-5, through Smith's hometown of St. Paul and on to a funeral home in Newberg. Firefighters from Aurora, Canby and Molalla fire departments lined up along overpasses above the interstate to pay respects.

Details of a memorial service have not yet been announced.

Waiting to honor fallen St. Paul firefighter Austin Smith as he returns home alongside @MolallaFire @CanbyFire pic.twitter.com/ALbSvCl72s — Aurora Fire District (@aurorafire63) February 4, 2022

Gov. Kate Brown ordered flags be flown at half-staff from Friday afternoon until sunset Saturday.

"Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work, and we honor those who make the ultimate sacrifice to protect our land, our communities, and fellow Oregonians," Gov. Brown said. "Dan and I are keeping Mr. Smith's family, friends, and the St. Paul community in our thoughts during this time as they mourn the loss of a dedicated community volunteer."

Just after 4 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were sent to a large barn fire on Champoeg Creek Lane NE near McKay Road NE in St. Paul. Shortly after firefighters arrived, there was an explosion and Smith was severely injured. He was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Oregon Health & Science University, where he died from his injuries.

According to Pacific Northwest craft beer blog New School Beer, Smith was an award-winning hop farmer at B&D Farms and a talented homebrewer with plans to open a brewery and taproom later this year.

Smith had volunteered with the St. Paul Fire Department since 2015 and leaves behind a wife and extended family in the St. Paul area.