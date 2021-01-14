Flagger killed after being hit by PGE truck in Mt. Hood Corridor

A woman, who was helping with traffic control, was struck by a PGE truck. She died of her injuries.

MT HOOD, Ore. — A member of the flagging crew contracted with Portland General Electric (PGE) died after being hit by a PGE truck.

The accident occurred in the Mt. Hood Corridor where PGE was working to restore power on Wednesday.

According to a statement released from Oregon State Police troopers, the incident occurred at around 10:45 a.m.

The truck, operated by a PGE worker, was backing up and struck 50-year-old Brenda Stader, who was a flagger to assist with traffic control during the project.

PGE said in a statement:

This is tragic, and our hearts are with the person’s family and loved ones. Our thoughts are also with our co-workers, and we are ensuring they are receiving support. We are working closely with first responders and all involved.

As we pause to contemplate this heartbreaking event, it is critical we prioritize safety as we continue to restore customers’ power and in our daily work.