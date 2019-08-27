PORTLAND, Ore. — A 4-alarm grass fire took off in a NE Portland neighborhood Monday evening, damaging five townhomes and two businesses.

The fire began at about 5:20 p.m. at an abandoned driving range near Northeast 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street.

Wind pushed the fire south toward homes and businesses. Grand Avenue Boxing Club owner Waldo Rojas told KGW he believed his gym had burned. Lumberyard co-founder Michael Whitesel reported smoke and water damage Monday night.

Portland Fire & Rescue called in crews from neighboring departments and even the airport. About 120 firefighters responded in all.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Neighbors reported hearing explosions during the fire, and Lt. Rich Chatman of Portland Fire & Rescue said the sounds could have been a number of things. However, approximately 50 cars in a lot were caught in the blaze and he said the explosions could have been tires.

Officials have requested that anyone inside their homes within a 10-12 block radius of the fire close their windows and doors for the evening, as they are concerned about the air quality.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.

More than 12,000 people went without power at some point Monday evening due to the firefighting effort, though power was restored by midnight according to the Pacific Power outage map.

There is a shelter set up at at church at 9200 NE Fremont Street for anyone who cannot stay in their homes due to fire damage.

In the video below, Justin McBurnett can be seen fighting the blaze with his garden hose before firefighters arrived where he was located near the fire.