Fishing boat capsizes along Oregon Coast with four people on board

The 38-foot vessel capsized near the mouth of Tillamook Bay. All four people were recovered from the water, and two of them were unresponsive.

A 38-foot fishing boat capsized with four people on board near the mouth of Tillamook Bay late Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said.

The boat capsized at about 4:40 p.m. at the Tillamook Bar entrance, just a few miles south of Rockaway Beach. By 6 p.m., rescuers were able to retrieve all four people on board, USCG Pacific Northwest tweeted.

Two of the four people were not responsive when they were pulled from the water, officials said. All four of them were taken to a hospital.

The Coast Guard said its personnel were watching the vessel from a watch tower as it crossed the bar to return to port. It immediately dispatched rescue crews from a station in Garibaldi when the boat overturned.

The boat was still overturned in the Tillamook Bar entrance at last report, after all four were rescued two hours later.

The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office assisted the USCG with rescue efforts.