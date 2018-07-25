PORTLAND, Ore. – The first electric scooters, known as e-scooters, were permitted in Portland on Wednesday.

The first two permits were issued to the companies Skip and Bird.

The permits are part of the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s shared scooter pilot program, which will last through Nov. 20. As part of the 120-day program, permitted companies will be able to offer scooters for rent. The total number of permitted scooters will be capped at 2,500 during the pilot program. Each permitted company will be “allowed a share of this total,” PBOT said a news release.

There could be 200 scooters on Portland streets and sidewalks in the upcoming week. The scooters will have maximum speed of 15 mph, according to PBOT.

People can typically rent a scooter through an app on their smartphone and drop it off anywhere in the city when they are finished. Riders must wear a helmet and can't ride scooters on the sidewalk. Scooters also can’t be used in city parks. Scooters are supposed to be parked on sidewalks, close to curbs, so they don't impact pedestrians.

Companies are required to educate riders about safe riding, PBOT said. Commissioner Dan Saltzman, who oversees PBOT, has said failure by companies to follow the rules will result in confiscation of scooters, and fines.

During the pilot program, PBOT will evaluate whether the scooters are safe and suitable for use in Portland.

Dockless e-scooters have been introduced in other major cities across the U.S., where they have been criticized, in part, because riders are just dropping them off in the middle of sidewalks.

More information about the pilot program can be found here

