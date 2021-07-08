Investigators: Fireworks caused deadly NE Portland apartment fire

Robert Gremillion and Seth Thompson, both 31, died in the fire at the Heidi Manor apartments on the Fourth of July.

Investigators have determined that fireworks caused the deadly fire at a Northeast Portland apartment complex on the Fourth of July, according to Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R).

Robert Gremillion and Seth Thompson, both 31, died in the fire at the Heidi Manor apartments on Northeast Weidler Street near 22nd Avenue. A 25-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with critical injuries. On Thursday, PF&R said she was in "critical but stable condition."

Around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters found two apartment buildings fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters called for additional help from crews across the city and they were able to stop the flames from destroying one of the three buildings in the complex.

Fire investigators heard from several neighbors who said fireworks were going off before the fire started.

PF&R had announced a ban on fireworks in the city of Portland ahead of the holiday, citing hot, dry conditions that posed an extreme fire danger.